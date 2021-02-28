TOT vs BUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match TOT vs BUR at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In another exciting match of Premier League 2021, Burnley will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening. The Premier League 2021 TOT vs BUR football match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST – February 28. In the Premier League standings, Tottenham are currently in at the ninth spot with 36 points on board. The North Londoners have struggled to find form in the league lately and are on the back of four defeats and just one win from the five games. Meanwhile, Burnley, are in at 15th with 28 points, and have drawn three and won one from their last few league fixtures. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Here’s a look at Premier League Dream11 Prediction for – TOT vs BUR Dream11 prediction, TOT vs BUR Dream11 team player list, TOT vs BUR Top Fantasy Picks, TOT vs BUR probable playing 11s and Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - LEI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Leicester City vs Arsenal Football Match at King Power Stadium 5:30 PM IST February 28 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley will start at 7:30 PM IST – February 28. Also Read - Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch CHE vs MAN UTD Live Football Match Online And on TV

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Also Read - KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League T20 Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST February 28 Sunday

TOT vs BUR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Nick Pope

Defenders – Eric Dier, M. Lowton, James Tarkowski

Midfielders – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, L. Moura, A. Westwood, J. Brownhill

Forwards – Harry Kane – Vice-captain, Son Heung-Min – Captain, Chris Wood

TOT vs BUR Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela.

Burnley: Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend, Lee Peltier, Conor Gallagher, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matheus Pereira, Robert Snodgrass, Mbaye Diagne.

Tottenham Hotspur – Key Players

Hugo Lloris

Toby Alderweireld

Davinson Sánchez

Ben Davies

Matt Doherty

Burnley – Key Players

Sam Johnstone

Kyle Bartley

Semi Ajayi

Okay Yokuslu

Conor Townsend

TOT vs BUR SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Richard Nartey, Jimmy Dunne, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Dwight Mcneil, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Anthony Mancini, Josh Benson, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson, Joel Mumbongo.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Dennis Cirkin, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Alfie Devine, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Rodrigues Moura da Silva Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Dane Scarlett.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOT Dream11 Team/ BUR Dream11 Team/ Burnley Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.