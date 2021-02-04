TOT vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs CHE at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In one of the most highly-awaited clashes of Premier League this season, Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur in game week 10 on Friday night. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – February 5 in India. The Premier League 2021 TOT vs CHE will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. After back to back losses to Liverpool and Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur will look to turn things around in the upcoming match. Chelsea, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings against Spurs. However, Mourinho's team are still ahead of Chelsea in the current Premier League standings. While Tottenham are at the seventh spot with nine wins and five losses and six draws. Chelsea are at the tenth spot with a win-loss record of 9-6 and has played six draws. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will start at 1:30 AM IST – February 5.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Chelsea.

TOT vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius, Timo Werner

Chelsea (CHE) – Key Players

Tammy Abraham

Timo Werner

Kurt Zouma

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) – Key Players

Son Heung-Min

Harry Kane

Tanguy Ndombele

TOT vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius.

Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner.

TOT vs CHE SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman, Matthew Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Dennis Cirkin, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Alfie Devine, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Dane Scarlett.

