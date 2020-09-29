Dream11 Tips And Prediction Carabao Cup

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction English League Cup 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match TOT vs CHE at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: After a disappointing result in Premier League weekend, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Chelsea in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this week in one of the highly-awaited clashes of Carabao Cup 2020-21. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday late night – September 30 in India. The English League 2020-21 TOT vs CHE will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. Both the teams come into the game on the back of draws in the Premier League. While Chelsea drew 3-3 away to West Brom, Tottenham’s home match with Newcastle United ended 1-1. Chelsea will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup Round 3 performance where they defeated Barnsley 6-0. Tottenham, on the other hand, have a congested fixture list to deal with. The tight schedule could see Jose Mourinho play a heavily changed squad in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea will go into the game as favourites, having defeated Tottenham in their last four games in all competitions. The English League Cup live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

Kick-Off Time: The English League Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 30. Also Read - SGH vs DCC Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V T10 Match 10 at Frankfurt Oval 8:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Also Read - TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club T10 Match 9 at Frankfurt Oval 6:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

TOT vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Steven Bergwijn (VC), Lucas Moura, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forwards: Olivier Giroud (C)

TOT vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham: Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Gedson Fernandes, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso; Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley; Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

TOT vs CHE SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOT Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ Chelsea Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction English League Cup/ Online Football Tips and more.