Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs EVE at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur will take on a rejuvenated Everton in a big-ticket encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night – September 13. The Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs EVE will kick-off at 9 PM IST. While Everton massively improved under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti ever since he took over the club's reigns midway across the 2019-20 season, it was clear that the team needed overhauling. The midfield made for bleak and grim viewing, one which hardly offered anything on the pitch.

The hosts – Tottenham did manage to snag a couple of good names in the transfer market as well. Pierre joined up from Southampton with the club subsequently bulking its defence up by moving for Wolverhampton's myriad Matt Doherty. With both sides massively improved, this one promises to be a humdinger. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of the Premier League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will start at 9 PM IST – September 13.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Davinson Sánchez, D. Rose, M. Doherty

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Anthony Gordon, Gylfi Sigurdsson, A. Doucoure

Forwards: H Kane (VC), Heung-Min Son (C), Richarlison

TOT vs EVE Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Gedson Fernandes, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela.

Everton: Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, André Gomes, Tom Davies, Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Moise Kean, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beni Baningime.

TOT vs EVE SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, Maarten Stekelenburg, Joao Virginia, Lucas Digne, Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibe, Jarrad Branthwaite, Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Richarlison, Moise-Kean, Anthony Gordan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

