In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Leicester City in a big-ticket encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night December 20 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 TOT vs LEI will kick-off at 7:45 PM IST. Just one point separates the 2 sides within the standings, but they're both coming into the sport off the rear of disappointing midweek defeats to Merseyside opposition. Both Spurs and Leicester are going to be heading into this top-four showdown off the rear of disheartening defeats, though, and with only five points separating second from 10th, another loss here could easily see them surrender their lofty positions.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will start at 7:45 PM IST – December 20. Also Read - EVE vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Everton vs Arsenal on December 19, Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Also Read - SOU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's Southampton vs Manchester City Football Match at St Mary's Stadium 8:30 PM IST December 19 Saturday

TOT vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: H. Lloris

Defenders: J. Rodon, E. Dier, W. Fofana

Midfielders: T. Ndombele, P. Hojbjerg, H. Choudhury, J. Maddison

Forwards: Harry Kane (C), Heung Son (VC), Jamie Vardy

TOT vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, James Maddison, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder.

TOT vs LEI – Recent Form

Tottenham Hotspur: L D W W D

Leicester City: L W W W L

TOT vs LEI SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas.

