TOT vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs LIV. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur on January 29. Tottenham Hotspur have played inconsistent football this season and have failed to capitalize on several occasions in the league. The London giants started the season with some strong performances but they have dropped some form in their last few games. They are currently at the sixth spot on the Premier League points table. Liverpool are going through the same issue, after dominating the points table in the initial stage of the season, the Reds have struggled in January and are currently at the fifth spot. Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TOT vs LIV, Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League. Also Read - Tottenham vs Liverpool: Premier League Champions Roar Back With Thumping 3-1 Win

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for TOT vs LIV

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – January 29 in India. Also Read - Man United vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Suffer Shock 2-1 Defeat at Old Trafford

TOT vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Alisson Also Read - MUN vs SHF Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League 2021: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Sheffield United on January 28, Thursday

Defenders- Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Sergio Reguillon, Eric Dier

Midfielders- Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele

Strikers- Heung-min Son (VC), Mohamed Salah (C)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Alisson; Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up: Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguillon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

