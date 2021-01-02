Dream11 Team Prediction

TOT vs LU Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Football Match at 6.00 PM IST January 2 Saturday:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Dream11 Team Player List, LU Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Premier League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2020-21, Football Tips And Prediction – TOT vs LU Premier League, fantasy football prediction – Premier League 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United will start at 6.30 PM IST – January 2 in India.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs LU My Dream11 Team

Meslier, Dier, Alderweireld, Ayling, Dallas, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Klich, Phillips, Kane, Son

SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White, Dane Scarlett

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo

