TOT vs MCI Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 10PM IST February 2: Aiming to qualify for the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspurs will begin their quest against defending champs Manchester City in another exciting Premier League 2019-20 encounter. After enduring a tough start to his tenure in North London, renowned manager Jose Mourinho will hope to give his top four challenge a boost against the current league champions. When the two sides met each other in August last year, the thrilling encounter ended 2-2 despite City taking the lead on two occasions.

City are on the brink of losing their champion status to table-toppers Liverpool who are 19 points clear at the moment. However, Pep Guardiola’s men reached the final of Carabao Cup on Wednesday after beating rivals Manchester United on aggregate.

For City, the form of Sergio Aguero will be crucial as the Argentina international had scored three times in his past six league appearances. With that, he has moved ahead of Thierry Henry as the most prolific foreign player in Premier League history and becoming the fourth-highest goalscorer the league has seen.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Match Details

Date: February 2, 2020 (India)

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs MCI My Dream11 Team

E Moraes (GK), S Aurier, D Sanchez, K Walker, Fernandinho, D Alli, KD Bruyne, R Hernadez, R Mahrez (VC), S Aguero, H Son (C).

TOT vs MCI Probable Playing XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Aurier, Celso, Winks, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Son.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, David Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.

