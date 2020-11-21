TOT vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match TOT vs MCI: Tottenham host Manchester City in the group stage in the Premier League. Manchester City are placed tenth on the points table with three wins in seven games. City will play their first game after the contract extension of their manager Pep Guardiola. City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sterling took part in training for the first time since his injury on Friday. While Tottenham are on the second spot with five wins in eight games. "I'm almost 50. I'm old enough to understand. Listen, I'm not going to answer anything about Jose. Raheem today [Friday] was the first training that he did," Pep said in pre-match conference

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – November 21 in India.

TOT vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Ederson

Defender: Walker, Alderweireld, Reguilion, Laporte

Mid-Fielder: De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Sissoko

Forward: Kane (VC), Sterling, Torres

Tottenham vs Manchester City Probable Line-up

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Giovanni Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

