Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match TOT vs MUN at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In the big-ticket Premier League clash between two giants, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday late night (June 20 in India). The TOT vs MUN Premier League clash will kick-start at 12.45 AM IST. Both teams will be eager to start their Premier League campaign on a positive note in the post-COVID-19-era. Both Tottenham and United are a win away from the goal of securing Champions League berth by the end of the season. Jose Mourinho's squad will be eager to prove a point as they take on fellow top-four contenders Manchester United. However, the Portuguese tactician will be without the services of star playmaker Giovanni Lo Celso who is out with an injury. England international Dele Alli is also suspended for this game as he serves the one-match ban handed out by the English FA for his racist post on social media.

On the other hand, Manchester United were in a red-hot form before the break going without a loss in 11 games in all competition. They also look in a better position to qualify for the Champions League than Hotspur. While United are at the fifth spot in the points table with only three points off to the top-4, Tottenham are sitting at the eighth position with seven points off to the top-4.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will start at 12.45 AM IST (June 20). Also Read - WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Hints, Darwin and District ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC at Garden's Oval at 7:00 AM IST Saturday June 20

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D De Gea

Defenders: T Alderweireld, H Maguire, V Lindelof

Midfielders: P Pogba, B Fernandes, M Sissoko, H Winks

Forwards: H Kane (C), M Rashford (VC), H Min-Son

TOT vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Sissoko; Bergwijn, Lamela, Son; Kane.

