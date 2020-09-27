Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Newcastle United in a big-ticket encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening- September 27. The Premier League 2020-21 TOT vs NEW will kick-off at 6.30 PM IST. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have hit winning form, claiming three victories on the bounce following their opening day defeat to Everton. They take on Steve Bruce's Newcastle which have also shown promise this season, rebounding strongly after defeating to Brighton with a seven-goal obliteration of Morecambe in the midweek EFL Cup fixture. For the London side, this is a chance to capitalise on the momentum they've generated and continue pushing towards the upper reaches of the Premier League table. Both teams have played 162 matches against each other. Spurs have a slight upper hand, having won 71 of those encounters but Newcastle aren't far behind with 59 wins.

Tottenham form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Newcastle form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will start at 6.30 PM IST – September 27.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Karl Darlow

Defenders: Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Forwards: Callum Wilson, Harry Kane (VC), Heung Son (C)

TOT vs NEW Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Moussa Sissoko; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura.

Newcastle (4-4-1-1): Karl Darlow; Javi Manquillo, Jamal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis; Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson.

TOT vs NEW SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Newcastle United (NEW): Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Deandre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, Danny Rose, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Nabil Bentaleb, Christian Atsu, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Rolando Aarons, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Valentino Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton.

