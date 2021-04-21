TOT vs SOU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match TOT vs SOU. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Southampton will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur on April 21. After an inconsistent start to the season, Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Jose Mourinho a couple of days back. Tottenham are currently at the seventh spot on the points table and are fighting hard to seal the UEFA Champions League spot. In their first game after Mourinho's departure, Tottenham will have a tough test against Southampton.Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TOT vs SOU, Dream 11 Team Player List, Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton, Premier League, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for TOT vs SOU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:30 PM IST – April 22 in India.

TOT vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez

Midfielders – Gedson Fernandes, Moussa Sissoko, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse,

Strikers – Harry Kane (C), Heung Min Son (VC)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Probable Line-up

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond

Tottenham Hotspur- Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Gedson Fernandes, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung Min Son

