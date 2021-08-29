TOT vs WAT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs WAT. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Watford will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur on August 29. The English football is back as Tottenham Hotspur and Watford will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Sunday. Tottenham will look to continue their dominating start in the season. They have already registered back to back wins in Premier League. Star striker Harry Kane has also confirmed that he will stay at the club for another season. Meanwhile, Watford will look to make an early upset in the season. Tottenham Hotspur and Watford Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TOT vs WAT, Dream 11 Team Player List, Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur and Watford, Premier League, Online Football Tips Tottenham Hotspur and Watford, Premier League.Also Read - Harry Kane Confirms He Will Stay at Tottenham Hotspur For Another Season, Ends Manchester City Transfer Rumours

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for TOT vs WAT

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 06:30 PM IST – August 29, Sunday in India. Also Read - MCI vs NOR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Norwich City on August 21, Saturday

TOT vs WAT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris Also Read - NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Norwich City vs Liverpool, Today's Football Predicted XIs, Tema News From Carrow Road 10 PM IST August 14 Saturday

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Craig Cathcart

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,

Strikers: Harry Kane (C), Emmanuel Dennis, Son Heung-min (VC)

TOT vs WAT Probable XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK); Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Watford: Daniel Bachmann (GK); Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Danny Rose, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Joshua King, Emmanuel Denni

Check Dream11 Prediction / WAT Dream11 Team / TOT Dream11 Team/ Watford Dream 11 Team / Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.