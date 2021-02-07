TOT vs WBA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs WBA at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In one of the most highly-awaited clashes of Premier League this season, West Bromwich Albion will take on Tottenham Hotspur in game week 10 on Sunday night. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – February 7 in India. The Premier League 2021 TOT vs WBA will kick-off at 5.30 PM IST. In the Premier League standings, Spurs are currently occupying the ninth spot with 33 points and have been going through a poor patch with three consecutive losses. Jose Mourinho without the presence of Harry Kane look questionable on the offence, but will have to get their act together in order to stay in the quest for the top four. On the other hand, West Brom have been going through an underwhelming campaign and are second from last with just 12 points in their kitty. They are nine points off the safety zone and will battle it out for survival in the upcoming matches. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion will start at 5.30 PM IST – February 7.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, West Bromwich Albion.

TOT vs WBA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: K Barley, K Gibbs, S Aurier, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: C Gallagher, J Livermore, T Ndombele (VC), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius, Timo Werner

West Bromwich Albion (WBA) – Key Players

Matheus Pereira

Callum Robinson

Semi Ajayi

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) – Key Players

Son Heung-Min

Harry Kane

Tanguy Ndombele

TOT vs WBA Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld , Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius, Tanguy Ndombele , Steven Bergwijn.

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea, Robert Snodgrass, Jake Livermore, Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips, Mbaye Diagne, Matheus Pereira.

TOT vs WBA SQUADS

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): Callum Robinson, HalRobson-Kanu, Kenneth Zohore, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinović, Grady Diangana, Robert Snodgrass, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Rekeem Harper, Romaine Sawyers, Kyle Edwards, Samuel Field, Rico Richards, Branislav Ivanović, Semi Ajayi, Kieran Gibbs, Dara O’Shea, Cédric Kipré, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Lee Peltier, Sam Johnstone, Andy Lonergan, David Button, Jonathan Leko.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman, Matthew Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson SánWBAz, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Dennis Cirkin, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Alfie Devine, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Dane Scarlett.

