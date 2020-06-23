Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match TOT vs WHU at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2019-20, Tottenham Hotspur will take on West Ham United in a big-ticket encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday late night (June 24 in India). The Premier League 2019-20 TOT vs WHU will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST. Spurs will leave no stone unturned to put an end to their seven-match winless run across all competitions when they host West Ham. Currently, Spurs are sitting on the eighth position with 42 points from 30 matches. Their last match against Manchester United ended in a draw with both sides netting one goal each.

West Ham, meanwhile, have failed to prove their mettle in six back-to-back games. The Hammer faced Wolves in the last game and lost the match with a 0-2 scoreline. With 27 points from 30 matches, West Ham are in 17th position in the Premier League standings. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will start at 12.45 AM IST (June 24).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Aurier, Fredericks, Dier, Cresswell

Midfielders: Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Son

Forwards: H Kane (VC), Yarmolenko (C)

TOT vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Davies, Alderweiereld, Sanchez, Aurier, Winks, Sissoko, Heung Min Son, Alli, Bergwijn, Kane.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Bowen, Noble,Soucek, Yarmolenko, Antonio.

TOT vs WHU SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga, Lloris, Vorm, Whiteman, Alderweireld, Aurier, Davies, Walcott, Foyth, Sanchez, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Alli, Gedson Fernandes, Cirkin, Dier, Lamela, Lo Celso, NDombele, Lucas Moura, Sessegnon, Sissoko, Skipp, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Kane, Parrot, Son.

West Ham United: Anang, Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Balbuena, Cresswell, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku,Ogbonna, Goncalo Cardoso, Zabaleta, Felipe Anderson, Antonio, Pablo Fornals, Johnson, Lanzini, Noble, Rice, Rusa, C Sanchez, Snodgrass, Soucek, Wilshere, Ajeti, Bowen, Alexandre Silva, Haller, Ngakia, Yarmolenko.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOT Dream11 Team/ WHU Dream11 Team/ West Ham United Dream11 Team/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.