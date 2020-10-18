Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs WHU at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur will take on West Ham United in their fifth match of the Premier League 2020-21 season at home today. So far, Spurs have won two matches, lost one and drawn one. On the other hand, West Ham `have played four matches – won two and lost two. The Premier League live telecast will be available on Star Sports and Star Sports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will start at 9 PM IST – October 18.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Lukasz Fabianski, S Aurier, E Dier, S Reguilon, A Cresswell, P Hojbjerg, J Bowen, D Rice, H Son (vice-captain), H Kane (captain), M Antonio

TOT vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice, Issa Diop, Pablo Fornals, Jeremy Ngakia, Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble, Michail Antonio

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn; Kane.

TOT vs WHU SQUADS

West Ham United: David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti

Tottenham Hotspur: Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Gedson Fernandes, Jack Clarke, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Pierre Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

