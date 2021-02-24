TOT vs WLF Dream11 Tips And Prediction Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Europa League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs WLF at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In another exciting battle of Europa League this season, Wolfsberger AC will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – February 24 in India. The Europa League TOT vs WLF will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST. Spurs walk into the game after registering a heavy win against the Austrian outfit in the first leg of their Round of 32 encounter. Banking on the likes of Heung-Min Son, Gareth Bale, and Lucas Moura, the London outfit cruised past Wolfsberger AC at the Puskas Arena and recorded a 4-1 victory. On the other hand, Wolfsberger AC got back on the right track after their loss to Tottenham and went on to record a 2-1 win against Admira Moeding in their latest league outing. They will start the match with confidence and will aim to play their best football against Spurs. The Europa League live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of Europa League will be available online on the SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Europa League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC will start at 10:30 PM IST – February 24.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wolfsberger AC.

TOT vs WLF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Kofler

Defenders: T Alderwiereld, M Doherty, D Baumgartner, Michael Novak

Midfielders: D Alli, M Liendl, Kai Stratznig

Forwards: C Vinicius, Gareth Bale (C), D Joveljic (VC)

TOT vs WLF Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius.

Wolfsberger AC: Alexander Kofler, Michael Novak, Dominik Baumgartner, Luka Lochoshvili, Jonathan Scherzer, Sven Sprangler, Gustav Henriksson, Michael Liendl, Christopher Wernitznig, Dejan Joveljic, Kai Stratznig.

Tottenham Hotspur Key Players

Lucas Moura

Carlos Vinicius

Son Heung-Min

Harry Kane

Wolfsberger AC Key Players

Michel Liendl

Dejan Joveljic

Dario Vizinger

TOT vs WLF SQUADS

Wolfsberger AC (WLF): David Skubl, Manuel Kuttin, Alexander Kofler, Marko Soldo, Guram Giorbelidze, Gustav Henriksson, Jonathan Scherzer, Stefan Peric, Mario Pavelic, Nemanja Rnic, Dominik Baumgartner, Fabian Tauchhammer, Michael Novak, Luka Lochoshvili, Eliel Peretz, Michael Liendl, Mario Leitgeb, Kai Lukas Stratznig, Thorsten Röcher, Sven Sprangler, Lukas Schöfl, Christopher Wernitznig, Matthäus Taferner, Adis Jasic, Cheikhou Dieng, Dejan Joveljić, Dario Vizinger, Leo Vielgut, Marcel Holzer, Amar Hodzic.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Dennis Cirkin, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Alfie Devine, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Rodrigues Moura da Silva Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Dane Scarlett.

