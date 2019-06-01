Liverpool will look to add a sixth Champions League trophy to their cabinet when the take to the field against Tottenham Hotspur in the summit clash of UEFA Champions League 2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Head Coach:

Tottenham Hotspur: Mauricio Pochetinno (Argentina)

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp (Germany)



Key Players:

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Liverpool: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Champions League Final Match officials:

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

Assistant Referees: Jure Praprotnik, Robert Vukan (both from Slovenia)

Fourth official: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Video Assistant Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

VAR Assistants: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands), Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Offside VAR: Mark Borsch (Germany)

Here’s all you need to know about the Champions League final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool:

When will the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool take place?

The UCL final match will take place on 2nd June (Saturday late night) at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool take place?

The match will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool?

Ten Sports network will broadcast the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool?

The live streaming of the UCL final will be available on Sony LIV, Jio App.