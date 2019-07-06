India vs Sri Lanka: Before the ICC World Cup 2019 had even started, Harry Kane had posted an image of himself and Virat Kohli on Twitter. The England football captain was seen expressing his gratitude to have finally met Kohli.

Apparently, both the players have known each other for long and are often seen replying to each other on social media, but never had the chance to meet up. As India travelled to England to play the World Cup both the players finally got together. Kane tweeted the first image which read, “After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @ imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman.”

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

This picture went viral minutes after it was posted. However, fans got no glimpse of how both of them spent their time. But the footballer solved the issue as he posted a minute long video in which both the players are seen playing cricket and football and praising each other for their brilliance in their respective fields. They also talked about pressure handling and stressed on how this is an important aspect for all the elite sportspersons in the world

The video posted by Kane had the caption of, “Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!”

Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England! 😉🏏 pic.twitter.com/dnWLZbLDyH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 5, 2019

Though, the Tottenham star praised Kohli throughout he surely knows where his loyalty lies and didn’t shy away from expressing it. He told the Indian captain that if India play against England he would surely be supporting his home team. Also, as the business lies in the World Cup, India have a high probability of playing England in the semis.