London, Dec 7: It has been learned that English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur’s six players and two members of the coaching staff have been hit by COVID-19 outbreak. The North London side have declined to comment, when contacted by Sky Sports News.Also Read - Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs CRY Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

If it’s the case, the players have to go for a 10-day quarantine, which means the footballers will miss three upcoming games. Also Read - Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs ARS Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

After facing Rennes, Antonio Conte’s side returns to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton on Sunday, before they travel to Leicester City next Thursday and host Liverpool on December 19. Also Read - Manchester United Make Their Point Against Chelsea; Manchester City, Liverpool Close In At the Top

If more players test positive, Spurs could seek talks with the Premier League for postponement of Sunday’s match against Brighton. However, under UEFA’s rules, Thursday’s European fixture would only be in jeopardy if they have less than 13 players or no registered goalkeeper available.

It is yet to be established whether the club will contact the Premier League about Sunday’s game, but a decision to postpone league matches can only be made by the competition board.

UEFA’s guidelines state a match is only in jeopardy if a team has fewer than 13 players available, or no registered goalkeeper.

On Monday, the Premier League confirmed there had been 12 positive tests across two rounds of testing between November 29 and December 5.

