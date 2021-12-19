London: Tottenham Hotspur are set to return to Premier League action after their Covid-19 shutdown to host high-flying Liverpool on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur have had four matches postponed in the last two weeks across the Premier League and the Europa Conference League. A recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club had rendered their squad thin and the matches had to be postponed. They are not back to full strength yet but as things stand, Sunday’s clash against Liverpool is set to go ahead. Antonio Conte’s men resumed training with as many as 16 players on Wednesday. They are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 25 points from 14 games. Their last game came against Norwich City whom they dispatched 3-0 at home on December 5. Liverpool, meanwhile, have their own set of absentees after recent Covid-19 tests. The Merseysiders have won all three of their Premier League matches in the last two weeks. Players like Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho were missing as Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield in midweek. Spurs will be well rested here and they have only conceded one goal in four Premier League matches since Antonio Conte took charge as manager. Liverpool have been making mincemeat of their opponents in recent times and it will be an exciting contest between the two sides on Sunday. Here are the details of when and where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - LIVE BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score FINAL, Live Badminton Match Today Updates Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: History on Line as Srikanth Faces Kean Yew in Gold Medal Match

When is the Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will take place on Sunday, December 19 in India.

What is the timing of the Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match being played?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool English Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.