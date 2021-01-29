Liverpool FC have ended their run of five winless games with a sparkling 3-1 win over Tottenham Hostpur on Thursday to move back into the top-four of Premier League. The defending champions recovered from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United in FA Cup on Saturday as they also ended their goal drought in the league which had extended to four matches before the Tottenham win. Also Read - TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on January 29, Friday

Roberto Firmino gave the visitors lead in the injury time of the first half while Tottenham lost their talisman Harry Kane to an ankle injury at the break. Kane had received treatment on his ankle twice but eventually had to be substituted.

Upon resumption, Trent-Alexander Arnold doubled Liverpool's lead in the 49th minute before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pulled one back for the hosts two minutes later. However, Sadio Mane sealed the deal in the 65th minute.

“My analysis is that we started very well, but before we scored the offside goal we showed immediately what the game was going to be for us – a big occasion for Mane, a big defensive mistake,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho told BBC Sport.

He confirmed Kane’s injury saying the England striker may be out for a ‘few weeks.’ “Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn’t know well. But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worst than the first one – a few weeks, I don’t know. There are some players you can’t replace. When it happens it happens but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else,” he said.

Liverpool were also hit by an injury blow as their centre-back crisis has deepened. Joel Matip has picked up an ankle ligament injury and had to be substituted at the half-time and with him, Liverpool have seen all their three senior centre-backs sidelined on account of fitness issues.

Liverpool manager Klopp admitted the latest setback may force them to look out for options with the transfer deadline approaching.

“We think about everything, as you can imagine. We think about everything the whole time. We try to do the right thing and we have to do the right thing. I am not picky but we need to find the right player. We have players still, but it’s incredible what’s happening in defence,” Klopp said after the match.