In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League contest. Manchester United will have a tough task ahead as Tottenham United will look to repeat the result of their previous fixture. Bruno Fernandes has been inspiring the United team to bounce back this season as they are currently at the second spot on the points table. On the other hand, Tottenham are heavily dependent on Harry Kane to deliver in every match and are fighting hard to finish in the top 4. Ahead of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about the League points table."You can't say that is an achievement," Solskjaer told reporters when asked about the merits of finishing second. "Our ambition is a lot more than second place. I said that when I wasn't at the club – you can never be happy with that and we're not. "Don't get me wrong, our ambition is to catch the team in front of us. "At the moment [City] have had a fantastic season, they have had three or four of them, and we know the challenge ahead of us. But we have to take it on. If you don't, then you're in the wrong place because that is what I am going for.

The excitement of football in the EPL continues as Tottenham will lock horns against Manchester United on Sunday.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, April 11.

What are the timings of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Where is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will live stream on Hotstar and JioTV in India.

TOT vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Joe Rodon, S Regulion,

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (VC), Fred, Son Heung-min, Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Forwards: Harry Kane (C), Marcus Rashford

Predicted XI of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur: Ederson; Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Son, Kane, Bergwijn

Manchester United: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

TOT vs MUN SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Gedson Fernandes, Jack Clarke, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Pierre Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Fred , Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Ethan Galbraith, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League Match Prediction

Manchester United will enter the match as the favourites, however, the expected result is a 2-2 draw.