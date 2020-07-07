Tottenham Hotspur‘s Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris nearly came to blows to light up an otherwise dull 1-0 win over Everton in a Premier League match on Monday. The duo were separated by their surprised teammates as they approached the tunnel with Lloris aggressively charging towards Son. Also Read - Premier League: Liverpool Make Winning Return to Anfield, Southampton Stun Manchester City

Reportedly, the France goalkeeper wasn't happy with the South Korean attacker's half-hearted effort at a challenge which resulted in Everton launching a counterattack leaving him angry.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho termed the altercation as "beautiful" admitting he may have played a role in the duo letting themselves loose but claimed it showed how much passion they have for the team.

“Beautiful,” came Mourinho’s reply when asked about the incident. “It’s probably the consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame somebody for that, it’s me. I was critical of my boys because they are not, in my opinion, critical enough of themselves or each other. I’ve asked them to be more demanding. I’ve asked them to demand more from others. I asked them to put their colleagues and the pressure of that team spirit that you have to give everything for everybody,” he said.

He continued, “It was a situation at the end of the first half where an amazing kid that everybody loves like Sonny, a team boy, but in that situation the captain thought he had to do more for the team, you have to give a different effort than you gave.

“A couple of bad words, I’m not sure if there was a push or not, but it’s something very important for the team to grow up because for a team to grow up you need to demand from each other, you need to be strong personalities. I was really pleased. At half-time I told them, when you had this reaction that I had no doubts that you would stick together until the end.”

Lloris and Son though hugged after the full-time and seem to have solved their differences.

Meanwhile, Spurs have moved up to eighth in the standings, improving their chances of making the cut for Europa League thanks to a Michael Keane own-goal handing them 1-0 win. The victory was also Mourinho’s 200th of Premier League career, the second manager ever to achieve the feat after Sir Alex Ferguson.