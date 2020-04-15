The organisers of the Tour de France are working out new dates for the annual cycling race after reports claim it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Who is Vinay Dubey, Accused of Inciting Migrant Workers at Bandra Station?

French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday night announced ban on public events with large crowds till mid July and thus virtually ended the prospect of The Tour getting underway at its original starting date of June 27. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings is a Great Franchise, I Can't Wait to Play Under MS Dhoni: Sam Curran

“Given that it’s now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the [International Cycling Union] to try and find new dates,” news agency Associated Press quoted unnamed race officials as saying. Also Read - Scientists Discover Six New Coronaviruses in Bats

Unless the situation changes drastically in France and elsewhere in the world, there’s a real possibility of the race being scrapped altogether with the organisers unlikely to hold the event in the absence of fans.

Media reports in France claim that a new start date has already been decided. The race has now been scheduled to start from August 29 and run till September 20.

Already, Giro d’Italia and the Spanish Vuelta have been postponed and reworking the calendar would be a headache to avoid potential clashes.

The organisers, Amoury Sports Organisation (ASO), haven’t announced anything so far but France’s Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner has said the The Tour will have to be rescheduled or cancelled.

“It is up to the organiser to analyse their ability to organise it and reschedule it,” Castaner was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.