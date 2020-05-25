Dream11 Team Prediction

TP vs CA Women’s Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Taipower Vs Cathay Life Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 2.30 PM IST: Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chunghwa Telecom vs Taiwan Power Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's CHT vs TP Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 4.30 PM IST

Taipower (TP) will lock horns with Cathay Life (CA) on Monday, May 25. The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taipower Vs Cathay Life will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. The match between the top two teams is expected to a cracker. Unbeaten thus far, Cathay Life will look to continue the winning run in the WSBL 2020 and extend their lead at the top of the table. Whereas, Taipower (TP) have won only four matches out of eight. In their last match, Taipower (TP) lost to telecom 66-61, whereas Cathay managed to keep a clean sheet with a 117-47 win over Taiyuan. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Taiyuan Textile vs Cathay Life Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's TY vs CA Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 2.30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Huang, Lo, Lai, Zheng, Rou, Lin, Chen, Zhiyu Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Cathay Company vs ChungHua Telecom Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's CA vs CHT Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 4.30 PM IST

Starting 5s

Cathay Life: Guo, Li, Wu, You, Chen

Taipower: Han, Zheng, Lin, Chen, Luo

Squads

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu.

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TP Dream11 Team/ CA Dream11 Team/ Taiwan Power Dream11 Team/ Cathay Life Telecom Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.