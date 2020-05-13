TP vs CA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Women's Super Basketball League is a semi-professional basketball league in Taiwan that sees the participation from four teams including Cathay Life, Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life have been absolutely dominant winning all but one season since 2005.

TP vs CA My Dream11 Team

P Lo, P Huizhen, C Yu Chun, Z Yi Xiu, S Rou, L Huang, L Yu Ting (SP), Y Zhiyu

TP vs CA Squads

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Peng Huizhen, Yuzhen Zhuang, Chun-Huan Li, Lin Yi-Jun, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Li Yixuan, You-Jing Jhang, Liu Xiye, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Yang Zhiyu, Xin Yizhi, Liu Yi-Chun, Li Ya-Jie

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

