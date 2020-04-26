Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Tipitapa vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match TP vs SI at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match, San Isidro will take on Tipitapa at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 4.30 AM (IST). San Isidro are in red-hot form in the competition are have maintained an unbeaten record in the league after winning all 13 matches so far. They are on top of the points table. San Isidro won their last game against Leon 78-65. Romario Ponce is the most consistent performer on the court for Isidro.

Tipitapa, on the other hand, have won eight and lost four in their 12 games so far. They are currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table and will look to carry the winning momentum after winning their last game against the Masatepe 102-54.

Point-guards: D Cardoza, O Ramirez, S Quintana

Shooting-guards: W Miranda

Small-forwards: H Barberena (SP)

Power-forwards: N Davis

Centre: R Munoz, C Davila Martinez

TP vs SI Starting 5s

Tipitapa: Oscar Ramirez (PG), Wesley Miranda (SG), Harold Barberena (SF), Reynaldo Sachez (PF), Roberto Rocha (C).

San Isidro: Carlos Gonzalez (PG), Romario Ponce (SG), Francisco Garth (SF), Ervin Morgan (PF), Roger Munoz (C).

TP vs SI Likely Squads

Tipitapa Squad: Steven Quintana (PG), Franco Chavez (PG), Franciso Vasquez (PG), Cristofer Cuevas (SG), Carlos Castillo (SG), Kevin Salgado (SF), Terry Dawson (PF), Caleb Davila Martinez (C), Oscar Ramirez (PG), Wesley Miranda (SG), Harold Barberena (SF), Reynaldo Sachez (PF), Roberto Rocha (C).

San Isidro Squad: Daniel Cardoza (PG), Arath Cruz (PG), Derek Castillo Gallardo (SG), Ander Ponce Navarrete (SG), Edwin Picado (SG), Andy Laguna (SF), Nelson Davis (PF), Felix Centeno Ramos (PF), Isaac Vallejos Jimenez (C), Carlos Gonzalez (PG), Romario Ponce (SG), Francisco Garth (SF), Ervin Morgan (PF), Roger Munoz (C).

