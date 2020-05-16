Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Taipower Company vs Taiyuan Textile Women's Super Basketball League Match – TP vs TY at Cathay Compan at Taiwan Stadium: After registering an elusive win in the last match, Taipower Company women will be looking to continue the momentum and look to win back-to-back games for the first time in three seasons. They will host Taiyuan Women's in the 2020 regular season of Women's Super Basketball League on Saturday (IST). The match will start at 2.30 PM (IST). Taipower will be riding high on confidence after registering a surprise win over Chinghua Telecom. The effort can be noticed from the fact that they lost the first five games of the season, and also failed to win any game in 2019 as well. But they showed that they have the fight in the group as they won 61-78 to clock their first win in three seasons.

Taiyuan Women's, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of the result, but they were expected to lose anyway, for the opponent were Cathay, who won each and every game since last season.

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: L Xin-Yu, L Wan Yu

Shooting-guards: H Peng (SP), L Yi-Jun

Small-forwards: S Rou

Power-forwards: W Yi Xuan

Centre: T Pei Chen, L Yi-Chun

TP vs TY Starting 5s

Taipower Company: Liu Xiye, Su-Yi Rou/Li Yixuan, Yang Zhiyu, Kuo Chia-Wen, Chun Huan Li.

Taiyuan Textile: Liu Jun-Yi, Ching Cho, Tsai Pei-Chen, Chen Yi-Feng, Hsiao-Tong Peng.

TP vs TY Likely Squads

Taipower Company: Yuzhen Zhuan, Yi-Chun Liu, Chun-Huan Li, Chia-Wen Kuo, Xin-Yu Lai, Xin Yizhi, Wu Yi-Xuan, Yang Zhiyu, Liu Xiye, Chun Huan Li, You-Jig Jhang, Yi-Jun Lin, Ke-Shi Yu, Su-Yi Rou, Yi-Xuan Wu, Yijun Yi, Ya-Jie Li.

Taiyuan Textile: Jung-Chu Hsieh, Yi-Feng Chen, Ching Cho, Hsin Shen, Lin-Wan Yu, Xin-Lian Feng, Pei-Chen Tsai, Xin-Ke Hang, Hsaio Tong Peng, Jun-Yi Liu.

