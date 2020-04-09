TPA vs BT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Bank of Taiwan Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men's basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Taoyuan Pauian Archiland are the most successful team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season.

Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Basketball match, Bank of Taiwan vs Taoyuan Pauian Archiland Basket Dream11 Team Player List, BT Dream11 Team Player List, TPA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Bank of Taiwan vs Taoyuan Pauian Archiland Basket, Basketball Tips – Super Basketball League, Basketball Tips And Predictions – TPA vs BT Super Basketball League.

TPA vs BT Details

What: Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Bank of Taiwan

When: April 09, 2020

Where: Taiwan

Time: 2:30 pm IST

TPA vs BT My Dream11 Team

Po-Sheng Chang, Wu Chia-Chun, Lee Chi-Wei, Wei-Ju Chien, Lin Renhong, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Charles Garcia (SP)

TPA vs BT Probable Starting V

Bank of Taiwan: Mitchell, Mat, Zhang, Wu, Chen

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Shi, Jian, Edvinas, Lin, Chen

Captain and Vice-Captain Options

Captain: Edvinas, Mitchell

Vice-Captain: Mat, Chen

TPA vs BT Squads

Bank of Taiwan: Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

