TPA vs TB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men's basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Pauian Archiland are the most successful team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season.

TPA vs TB Details

What: Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer

When: April 11, 2020

Where: Taiwan

Time: 3:30 pm IST

TPA vs TB My Dream11 Team

Chen Jainen, Kentrell Barkley (SP), You Che Chien, Wei-Ju Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Edvinas Seskus, Shih-En Fan, Charles Garcia

TPA vs TB Probable Starting V

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Shi, Chen, Edvinas, Wu, Jinyao

Taiwan Beer: Huang, Barkley, Igor, Chen, Jiang

Captain and Vice-Captain Options

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Barkly, Chen

Taiwan Beer: Shi, Igor

TPA vs TB Squads

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

Taiwan Beer: Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang

