TPA vs YD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men’s basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Pauian Archiland are the most successfull team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season. Also Read - SLA vs RKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest at Stadion Junost, Mozyr 8:00 PM IST

TPA vs YD Details

What: Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos

When: April 16, 2020

Where: Taiwan

Time: 2:30 PM IST

TPA vs YD My Dream11 Team

Marcus Keane, Wu Chia-Chun, Guo Zhaonan, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Sim Bhullar (SP)

TPA vs YD Squads

Pauian Archiland: Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

