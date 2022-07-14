TRA vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Trentino Aquila and Cricket Stars will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – July 14, 2PM IST



Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

TRA vs CRS My Dream 11 Team

Nasir Ramzan, Kamran Hussain-I, Asad Tanveer, Babar Hussain, Attiq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Kashif-I, Rajmani Singh Sandhu(VC), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan(C), Sadaqat Ali, Ali Saqib Arshad

TRA vs CRS Probable Playing XI

Trentino Aquila: Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif-I, Lovepreet Singh-III, Awais Ashiq, Ali Saquib Arshad (c), Kamran Hussain (wk), Atif Saleem Raza, Qamar Razzaq, Karzai Maroofkhel, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

Cricket Stars: Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh (c), Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.