TRA vs PAD Dream11 Team Predictions

Trentino Aquila vs Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 15 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s TRA vs PAD at Venezia Cricket Ground: Bottom-dwellers Padova will take on Trentino Aquila in what will be their sixth match of the tournament. They have won just one of their five matches so far. Also Read - LON vs TRA Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila Match 14 at Venezia Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST April 1 Thursday

Trentino Aquila vs Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TRA vs PAD, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Padova Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Trentino Aquila vs Padova ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – TRA vs PAD T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - VEN vs LON Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Venezia vs Lonigo Match 13 at Venezia Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST April 1 Thursday

TRA vs PAD Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 15 between Trentino Aquila and Padova will start from 5:00 PM IST – April 1. Also Read - PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Padova vs Lonigo Match 12 at Venezia Cricket Ground 7:00 PM IST March 31 Wednesday

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

TRA vs PAD My Dream11 Team

Ali Saqib Arshad (captain), Salinda Kodikara (vice-captain), Awais Ashiq, Damith Kosala, Cresley Fernando, Hassan Tahir, Prabath Marasingha, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Sadaqat Ali, Akash Handun, Awais Asghar

TRA vs PAD Probable Playing XIs

Padova: Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Damith Kosala, Salinda Kodikara, Cresley Fernando, Tharuka Rodrigo, Anton Costa, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Prabath Marasingha, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sampath Ungamannadige

Trentino Aquila: Ali Saqib Arshad, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali

TRA vs PAD Full Squads

Padova: Prabath Marasingha, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sampath Ungamannadige, Asad Ali, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nissanka Kuda, Ramesh Silva, Ranil Fernando, Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Salinda Kodikara, Cresley Fernando, Tharuka Rodrigo, Anton Costa, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun

Trentino Aquila: Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TRA Dream11 Team/ PAD Dream11 Team/ Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction/ Padova Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Venice/ Online Cricket Tips and more.