TRA vs SUP Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Trailblazers will be high on confidence after their crushing win over Velocity on Thursday. Sophie Ecclestone was the star of the show as she took 4/9 to skittle Velocity for just 47 in 15.1 overs. They then chased down the small target in 7.5 overs for the loss of wicket. Supernovas must win this clash to keep their hopes of making the final alive as they have a better net-run rate than Velocity.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge

TRA vs SUP Match Details

TOSS: The Women's T20 Challenge match toss between Trailblazers and Supernovas will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 7.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

TRA vs SUP My Dream11 Team

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Sophie Ecclestone (vice-captain), Deandra Dottin, Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana

TRA vs SUP Probable Playing XIs

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka.

TRA vs SUP Full Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-capain), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.

