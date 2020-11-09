Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Dream11 Team Prediction Womens T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TRA vs SUP at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final in Sharjah on Monday evening. In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday. Supernovas, champions in 2018 and 2019, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller. The two-run victory enabled the Supernovas to enter the final while knocking the Mithali-Raj led Velocity out of the competition. For the defending champions, opener Chamari Athapaththu – 111 runs – has been in brilliant form. The Sri Lankan veteran is the top scorer for Supernovas this season. Against the Trailblazers, she played aggressive innings – 67 off 48-balls – to notch up the first fifty of the tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet, who had scored two half-centuries including in the final last year, has been dismissed for 31 in both the matches and the big-hitting Indian T20 captain will look to get back to her destructive best in the final.

On the other hand, Trailblazers started their campaign on a sensational note. Their bowlers, led by England's Sophie Ecclestone and veteran Jhulan Goswami, bundled out the Velocity for a paltry 47. However, they were unable to dish out a similar display on Saturday. Skipper Mandhana, who has scored 39 runs in two games, has had an underwhelming tournament and will be keen on coming good with the bat. Opener Deandra Dottin has also been among runs but will be keen to notch up a big one. Mandhana had a special mention for Bengal stumper Richa Ghosh who is also a flamboyant opening batter. While Trailblazers have the world No.1 T20 bowler in left-arm spinner Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Supernovas are armed with the services of India's star leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, who will also be brimming with confidence after bowling a stellar last over on Saturday to help her side reach the summit clash.

TOSS: The Women's T20 Challenge final toss between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 9.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

TRA vs SUP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batsmen: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Veda Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (VC) Harleen Deol, Chamari Athapaththu

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone

TRA vs SUP Probable Playing XIs

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka.

TRA vs SUP SQUADS

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni.

