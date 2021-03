TRA vs VEN Dream11 Team Predictions

Trentino Aquila vs Venezia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 8 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s TRA vs VEN at Venezia Cricket Ground: The Match 8 of ECS T10 in Venice will be played between Trentino Aquila and Venezia. Also Read - PAD vs TRA Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Padova vs Trentino Aquila Match 7 at Venezia Cricket Ground 5:00 PM IST March 30 Tuesday

Trentino Aquila vs Venezia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TRA vs VEN, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Venezia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Trentino Aquila vs Venezia ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – TRA vs VEN T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - VEN vs RCP Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Venezia vs Royal Cricket Padova Match 6 at Venezia Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST March 30 Tuesday

TRA vs VEN Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 8 between Trentino Aquila and Venezia will start from 7:00 PM IST – March 30. Also Read - RCP vs PAD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Royal Cricket Padova vs Padova Match 5 at Venezia Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST March 30 Tuesday

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

TRA vs VEN My Dream11 Team

Nazmul Haque (captain), Shagar Choquder (vice-captain), Awais Ashiq, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Zeeshan Muhammad, Atif Raza, Mahmdul Islam, Ali Arshad

TRA vs VEN Probable Playing XIs

Venezia: Sojun Islam, Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Mahmudul Islam, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Alamin Hossain

Trentino Aquilla: Muhammad Arslan, Hussain Tahir, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid-Muhammad, Awais Ashiq, Ali Saqib Arshad, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali, Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir

TRA vs VEN Full Squads

Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Sharif Ahmmed, Kamrul Haque, Mehedi Nitol, Shermin Gomes, Ezajul Hosen, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan, Nazmul Haque, Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder

Trentino Aquila: Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TRA Dream11 Team/ VEN Dream11 Team/ Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction/ Venezia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Venice/ Online Cricket Tips and more.