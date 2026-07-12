Tragic news in the middle of FIFA World Cup 2026 as THIS South African footballer found dead days after participating for Bafana Bafana

Jayden Adams was a part of the squad that finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He also participated in the on-going FIFA World Cup 2026 for Bafana Bafana

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/tragic-news-in-the-middle-of-fifa-world-cup-2026-as-this-south-african-footballer-found-dead-days-after-participating-for-bafana-bafana-8471842/ Copy

File photo of Jayden South African footballer Jayden Adams. (Credits: X)

South African international midfielder Jayden Adams passed away at the age of 25 in Cape Town, just weeks after participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, alongside the South African Football Players Union, confirmed the tragic news on Saturday.

Adams was found dead at a house in central Cape Town. Local authorities have opened an inquest into his death, and the exact cause of his passing has not yet been formally released to the public.

The tragedy occurred in the midst of the tournament’s final knockout stages, deeply affecting the global football community. The news prompted emotional tributes from fans and officials alike, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Adams had endured personal hardship during the tournament itself, as his grandmother, Marianna Adams, passed away in June, only a day before South Africa faced the Czech Republic in their crucial Group A fixture at Atlanta Stadium.

Despite the immense grief, Adams chose to play in that match to represent his country, a gesture that highlighted his immense commitment. He leaves behind a young daughter and a mourning nation.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina set up semi-final tie against England with emphatic win over Switzerland

Born in Cape Town, Jayden Adams developed his passion for the sport playing in the local neighborhoods of the Western Cape. He grew up under the close guidance of his family, particularly his grandmother, who supported his aspirations from a young age.

His breakthrough came when he joined the academy of local top-flight side Stellenbosch FC. His natural vision, technical composure, and incredible work rate in the center of the pitch quickly set him apart from his peers, allowing him to rise rapidly through the youth ranks.

Adams made his professional senior debut for Stellenbosch FC in 2020, becoming a core player in the engine room and helping the club establish its position in the top tier. His impressive club performances earned him a high-profile transfer to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns. At Sundowns, he achieved massive domestic and continental success, winning the South African Premiership title in 2025 and lifting the CAF Champions League trophy in 2026.

His stellar domestic form earned him regular call-ups to the South Africa national team, known as Bafana Bafana.

He was part of the squad that finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Adams reached the absolute pinnacle of his career in the summer of 2026, featuring in all three group matches against Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea, helping South Africa qualify for the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.