Ace badminton player PV Sindhu believes that her decision to move to the United Kingdom during the COVID-19 induced break for training was one of her best movies. Sindhu said that she enjoyed the high-intensive training sessions as it helped her.

Sindhu decided to travel the UK in October to resume his badminton training and she has been there ever since. The World badminton champion will make her comeback to professional badminton at two Thailand Open tournaments.

"Travelling to the UK has been one of the best moves I should say, especially, because of the pandemic break in India. Despite the weather being extremely cold here, I am enjoying the high-intensity training sessions," Sindhu told SportStar.

Sindhu is confident of making her comeback in the Thailand events, which will take commence from January 12 to 17 and the January 19 to 24.

“Hopefully, we will start playing from January [2021], with the Thailand events lined up first. We have to keep ourself safe and fit by working hard. I know this Covid-19 is going to be there and will not go just like that,” Sindhu said.

PV Sindhu’s last competition was the All England Open between March 11 and 15 in 2020.

“I am really looking forward to and excited for my first tournament in Thailand (after the 2020 All England Championship). Yes, mental aspect is the key. One needs to be very patient after such a long break,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sindhu has already sealed her place in the 2021 Olympics after holding the seventh spot in the world badminton ranking. The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to take place in 2020 but the COVID-19 forced it to postpone to 2021 and now the mega sporting event will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

She will, however, be looking to get back into the top five with good results in the tournaments leading up to the Olympics this year.

“Definitely, looking forward to 2021 which is also the Olympics year. I am sure and hope to have a great year with a winning start in Thailand,” Sindhu said.

(With IANS Inputs)