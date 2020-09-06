After Lionel Messi took a U-turn and decided to stay at Barcelona after top English clubs had lined up to get his services, focus now shifts on Antonie Griezmann as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are keeping a close tab on the French striker. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Heartwarming Social Media Post After Confirming Barcelona U-Turn is Winning Internet

Messi said his fallout with President Josep Maria Bartomeu and the humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quartes seemed to be the reason why the Argentine was looking to leave Camp Nou. Then Messi said that he does not want to get into a legal tussle with the club that has given him everything and hence he decided to stay back at Camp Nou. Also Read - Lionel Messi Had no Choice But to Stay at Barcelona Due to 'Bad Advice': Ex Real Madrid Star Hugo Sanchez

According to the Daily Mail, with Messi seemingly on his way out, new manager Ronald Koeman promised Griezmann that he would build the team around him. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Asked to Wear Face Mask During Portugal 4-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League | WATCH

Messi’s change of mind has now scuppered those plans.

The report says Griezmann’s position is now ‘vulnerable’ and Liverpool, United and Arsenal, who have held an interest in him before would consider a move for him if the price is right.

Speaking on Friday, Messi explained why he decided to end his attempts to leave Barcelona.

“I’d never take Barca to trial because it’s the club I love and that’s given me everything since I joined,” Messi said.

“It’s the club of my life, I’m settled here, Barca have given me everything and I’ve given them everything. The idea of taking Barca to trial never crossed my mind,” he added.

He also said that his family was another reason for him to change his decision. He revealed that there was ‘brutal drama’ when he said to his family that he was looking to leave Camp Nou.

The Spanish giants have not won a single title last season.