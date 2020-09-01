Amid all the focus centering around the Lionel Messi-Barcelona, Ivan Rakitic has left Camp Nou and rejoined Sevilla ahead of the LaLiga season. The Croatian will be back with the Europa Cup holders – his former club on a four-year deal. The LaLiga team on Tuesday said the deal is for an undisclosed fee. Also Read - Barcelona's Luis Suarez To Join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: Report

Spanish media reports had said the 32-year-old, who had one year left on his contract, was not part of new Barca coach Ronald Koeman’s plans for next season. Also Read - Lionel Messi’s Decision to Leave Camp Nou Irreversible And Manchester City Move is Likely, Claims Barcelona Presidential Candidate Toni Freixa

“Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who will return to the club for a second spell after his first spell at the club between January 2011 and June 2014,” Sevilla said in a statement. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Argentina President Alberto Fernandez Wants The Barcelona Star to Finish Career at Newell's

🚨 LATEST NEWS | Agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of @IvanRakitic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2020

The decision comes after Barcelona’s disastrous season, which finally ended with a humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters last month in Lisbon.

Meanwhile, it is believed that it is certain that Messi is heading to Etihad to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while it is reportedly believed that Luis Suarez is interested in heading to Turin to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo.

With interesting transfers on the cards, it would be intriguing to see where the two stars play in the upcoming season. The two players were also absent in Barcelona’s first training season this season.

It was a poor season for the Spanish giants who did not manage to win a single title this season, despite a good show by Messi.