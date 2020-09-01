Amid all the speculations ahead of the summer window that Barcelona star Luis Suarez’s future is tied with Lionel Messi, there are reports that the Uruguayan striker could be heading to Turin to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo. Also Read - Lionel Messi’s Decision to Leave Camp Nou Irreversible And Manchester City Move is Likely, Claims Barcelona Presidential Candidate Toni Freixa

As per a report on Mundo Deportivo, talks between Suarez and Juve chief Pavel Nedved are already underway. Discussions are believed to have gone well and Ronaldo could have a new partner striker soon.

The decision of Suarez to leave the Catalans comes in the wake of Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

Not long back, Suarez rubbished all the rumours that his future is tied with Messi when the Uruguayan’s lawyer Alejandro Balbi made the claims.

“He is an outstanding player and is more current than ever. I know little about the chance of that he goes to Manchester City, but everyone knows about the brotherhood he has with Leo. They are flesh and nail, they arrive together, they kick together, they have family gatherings together. They are compadres and they understand each other on and off the pitch,” he said.

But soon Suraez rubbished the claims taking to his Instagram. Writing in Spanish, the Uruguayan said: “There are people speaking in my name or saying things about me, when I have not had a relationship (with them) for years. I speak when I have to speak for myself!!!”

Meanwhile, Messi in all probabilty will be heading to Etihad to join Pep Guardiola. He also missed Barcelona’s first training session this season.

Barcelona has not won a single title this season and then the Champions League thrashing compelled Messi to seek an end of his contract.