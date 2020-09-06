Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher was disappointed after Lionel Messi made a U-turn to stay in Camp Nou after he was seeking to end his contract and move elsewhere. Carragher surprisingly said he did not want Messi to come to Liverpool but Man City, as he wanted him to feature in the Premier League. Also Read - Transfer News: After Lionel Messi's U-Turn; Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal Look to Get Barcelona Star Antonie Griezmann: Reports

There were reports that suggested while Liverpool was interested in him, but Man City was more close to sealing the deal, as the Argentine wanted to reunite with Pep Guardiola.

"If you are asking me as a lover of football if I wanted Messi to come to the Premier League then absolutely, yes," said the Anfield legend speaking to The Mirror.

“Did I want Liverpool to sign him? No. If I was a City fan, would I have wanted City to sign him? No.

Did I want him to go to Man City? Yes, because I just wanted him in the Premier League. I wanted to watch him every week – and it would have been amazing,” he added.

“Standing back and looking at the numbers involved and the age of the player, I am not sure I would have wanted my team to sign him,” he added further.

Meanwhile, Messi had a change of heart as he did not want to get into a legal battle with the club that has given him everything. Messi also said that his family was another reason.

Speculations started doing the rounds after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.