Ex Barcelona star Luis Suarez could very soon join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. If that happens, he will become the 14th player to play with both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. Reports in Spain claim that the Uruguayan has signed a two-year contract with the Turin side for the upcoming season. But again, some other reports suggest that he is more interested in joining Atletico de Madrid over Juve.

If the Juve seal is true then he would join an elite list featuring Gerard Pique, Andre Gomes, Fernando Gago, Gabriel Heinze, Carlos Tevez, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Henrik Larrson, Nelson Semedo, Deco among others.

Earlier, Messi – who had made up his mind to leave Camp Nou following the humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters – made a U-turn and decided to stay back at the club that he has spent all his life with as he did not want to drag them to court as his contract was ending next season. With the call to stay back at Camp Nou, Messi has also avoided the Argentina ban by FIFA ahead of the World Cup. He would now be available for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia.

Messi has also resumed training with the Catalans, a couple of days back.

There were also speculations that Ronaldo could be leaving Turin after their Champions League exit against Lyon, but all that was put to rest by the Portugal players lawyers, who rubbished such reports.