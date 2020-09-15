Kylian Mbappe – who has had a dream season at PSG – wants to make a move next year when his contract ends to Real Madrid. As per a report in Times, it is believed he is eager to join Madrid because of his love for Zinedine Zidane. Also Read - Marseille Claim Alvaro Gonzalez Has Received Death Threats Following PSG Star Neymar's Allegations

Mbappe – who is considered among the best young footballers in the world – has been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time now and it is no secret.

On Tuesday, the back page of the paper showed a picture of the France striker dressed up in a Real Madrid kit while the headline read: 'Madrid has the advantage to sign Mbappe'.

Some other reports suggest that with Lionel Messi in all likelihood leaving Camp Nou next year, Barcelona could look at the Frenchman as his replacement.

AS also claim that Mbappe – who is ambitious – believes his chances of winning the Champions League and Ballon d’Or are better at Real Madrid.

It is believed that PSG will demand £140 million for the PSG star but the Bernabeu club could try to exploit the situation and look to seal a discounted deal for £30m less.

Things are getting interesting as some big contracts come to an end.

Last week, Messi made a U-turn and decided to stay back in Barcelona after showing keenness on heading out. Reports suggested that Messi is in talks with Pep Guardiola and could reunite with him at Etihad.

Messi had a change of heart as he did not want to get into a legal tussle with the club he has started his career with at the age of 13.