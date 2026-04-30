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Travis Head bats at different level against India and Mumbai Indians, say former India cricketer

Travis Head bats at different level against India and Mumbai Indians, say former India cricketer

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head smashed 8 sixes in his knock of 76 off 30 balls against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday.

SRH opener Travis Head en route to scoring 76 against MI in their IPL 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Australian opener Travis Head put the Mumbai Indians attack to the sword as Sunrisers Hyderabad created a new record by chasing down 244 runs to win for the loss of only four wickets in their IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Head smashed eight sixes en route to scoring 76 off 30 balls to help SRH post their fifth consecutive win of the season.

Head’s tremendous assault on the MI bowlers, including Team India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, prompted former India cricketer Piyush Chawla to say that the Australian reserves something special for India and the MI team.

Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Piyush Chawla said, “Sometimes you need a bit of luck when you’re not among the runs, and that’s exactly what happened with him. There was a faint edge that didn’t result in an appeal. Moments like these can change an innings. I’ve noticed that whenever he plays against India or against Mumbai Indians, he seems to bat with a different level of confidence.”

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Chawla felt that SRH came out with a definite game plan to chase down the massive total, which including taking apart Bumrah, who conceded 54 runs in his 4 overs without picking up a wicket. Only three times has he gone for more in any T20 game, two of which were in the IPL – 56 against CSK in 2021 and 55 against Delhi Daredevils in 2015. Bumrah’s worst effort came in 2026 against New Zealand in a T20I match at Thiruvananthapuram, when he conceded 58 runs.

“You have to give full credit to the batters. We know that teams like Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are capable of chasing such totals, and they showed that again. They came out with clear intent in the Powerplay and, importantly, didn’t lose a wicket. They even put pressure on Jasprit Bumrah early, taking nearly 30 runs off his first two overs. After that, the rest of the batters contributed well. At no stage did the required rate get out of control. In fact, it stayed below the asking rate for most of the innings. That was the real beauty of this chase,” Chawla said.

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JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar analysed SRH youngster Salil Arora’s blazing knock. Arora remained unbeaten on 30 off 10 balls with 3 sixes and 2 fours, which included a ‘no-look maximum’ against Bumrah.

“He stays still, understands the plan, and watches the ball very closely. When he looks to attack, he commits fully to his shots. To execute those shots in a brief 7–8 ball innings is a special skill. It reflects the way players train today, preparing to make an impact in very few deliveries. That’s a standout quality in his batting,” Bangar said about Arora.

On the performance of Mumbai Indians in the six-wicket loss to SRH, Bangar said, “There are positives in the batting, especially with the energy at the top from players like Ryan Rickelton. Even if Rohit Sharma returns, the batting combination looks flexible. However, they still need contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn’t fired consistently. With Tilak Varma in good form, the batting is not a major concern. The bigger issue is bowling. Mumbai Indians’ success has always been built on strong bowling units. They showed signs of swing, which is a positive, but they need more support in that department to get back into the tournament.”

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