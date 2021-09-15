TRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TRC vs MTC at SD College Cricket Ground: In the second semifinal of KCA Club Championship tournament, Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The KCA Club Championship TRC vs MTC match will start at 1:30 PM IST – September 15. With four wins and a draw in seven games, Tripunithra Cricket Club finished the group stage at fourth place. On the other hand, Masters CC won four of their eight games and would be eager to turn the tables in the knockout fixture. Notably, these two sides met twice in the league stage and registered a win each.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club will take place at 1 PM IST – September 15.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

TRC vs MTC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Bharath Soorya-M

Batsmen – Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummel, Mohammed Shanu

All-rounders – Abdul Bazith-P-A (C), Akhil-MS (VC), Sijomon Joseph, Ananthakrishnan-J

Bowlers – Vaisakh Chandran, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh

TRC vs MTC Probable Playing XIs

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon (C), Akhil M S, Mohammed Shanu, MD Nidheesh, Akash Babu, Muhammed Ashiq, Afrad Reshab P N, Sachin Suresh (wk).

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya (wk), Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (C), Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Fazil Fanoos.

TRC vs MTC Squads

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon (C), Akhil M S, Mohammed Shanu, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Akash Babu, Karthik Shaji (wk), Afrad Reshab P N, Muhammed Ashiq, Govind Pai, Sachin Suresh.

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya (wk), Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (C), Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Fazil Fanoos,

Shaun Roger, Abhishek Nair, Rohan Nair.

