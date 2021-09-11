TRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TRC vs PRC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 25 of KCA Club Championship tournament, Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Prathibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Sunday. The KCA Club Championship TRC vs PRC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 12. Prathibha CC have played 8 matches, with four of them being abandoned. They have lost two of those games, while winning the other two. On the other hand, Tripunithura Cricket Club have played five matches, and have managed to win three and lose two of those matches. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction, TRC vs PRC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, TRC vs PRC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 12.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

TRC vs PRC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – K Sreenath

Batsmen – Abdul Bazith-P-A (C), Vyahak Chandran, K J Rakesh

All-rounders – Akhil-MS (VC), Sharafuddeen-NM, Nikhil Babu

Bowlers – JR Sreeraj, Afrad Reshab, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh

TRC vs PRC Probable Playing XIs

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Mohammed Shanu, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, JR Sreeraj, Asok Ravi Menon, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh E, Nikhil Babu, S Sivaraj.

Prathibha Cricket Club: JR Sreeraj (C), NM Sharafuddeen, K Sreenath (WK), V Chandran, KJ Rakesh, PS Sachin, R Ganesh, EU Mohammed Anas, PK Midhun, CV Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sanker.

TRC vs PRC Squads

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon (C), Akhil M S, Mohammed Shanu, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Akash Babu, Karthik Shaji (wk), Afrad Reshab P N, Muhammed Ashiq, Govind Pai, Sachin Suresh.

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), VA Jagadeesh, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Jackson Cleetus, Sreenath K(wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sharafuddeen N M, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas, Muhammad Ashraf, Hanad Ahmed, Anaz Nazeer.

