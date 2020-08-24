Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sint-Truidense vs KV Oostende Dream11 Team Prediction Belgian Pro League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match TRD vs OSTN at Stadium KSTVV: In the upcoming fixture of Belgian Pro League 2019-20 on Monday, Sint-Truidense will take on KV Oostende at the Stadium KSTVV – August 25 in India. The Belgian Pro League TRD vs OSTN match will kick-start at 12.15 AM IST. Sint-Truiden were unable to continue their winning form after they suffered a losst against Gent. Sint-Truidense defeated Anderlecht until they had a man sent-off early in the second period. The hosts look capable of bouncing back from that setback by claiming three points from this fixture against Oostende who have started the 2020-21 campaign with two consecutive defeats. Sint-Truiden have won their last three home matches against Oostende by a 1-0 scoreline. Here is the Dream11 TRD vs OSTN Prediction for the Belgian Pro League fixture ahead. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belgian Pro League 2020 match will not be available in India. Also Read - ORL vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Today's NBA 2019-20 Match at HP Field House 11 PM IST August 24

Kick-Off Time: The Belgian Pro League 2020 match between Sint-Truidense and KV Oostende will start at 12.15 AM IST – August 25.

Venue: Stadium KSTVV.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Guillaume Hubert

Defenders- Matsubara, Mmaee, Teixeira

Midfielders- Vandendriessche (VC), D’Arpino, Durkin, De Ridder

Forwards- Gueye, Nakamra, Yuma Syzuki (C)

TRD vs OSTN Probable Playing XIs

Sint-Truidense: Daniel Schmidt, Wolke Janssens, Jonathan Buatu, Siebren Lathouwers, Christopher Durkin, Steve De Ridder, Keito Nakamura, Mathieu Troonbeeckx, Facundo Colidio, Yuma Suzuki, Duckens Nazon.

KV Oostende: Fabrice Ondoa, Jack Hendry, Frederik Jakel, Anton Tanghe, Kevin Vandendriessche, Maxime D’Arpino, Cameron McGeehan, Nick Batzner, Robbie DHaese, Fashion Sakala, Makhtar Gueye.

TRD vs OSTN SQUADS

Sint-Truidense (TRD): Daniel Schmidt, Kenny Steppe, Wim Vanmarsenille, Pol Garcia, Ibrahima Sankhon, Samy Mmaee, Wolke Janssens, Jonathan Buatu, Jorge Teixeira, Ko Matsubara, Siebren Lathouwers, David Mindombe, Santiago Colombatto, Christopher Durkin, Mory Konate, Samuel Asamoah, Jhonny Lucas, Stan Van Dessel, Steve De Ridder, Hamza Massoudi, Keito Nakamura, Lee Seung-Woo, Tatsuya Ito, Mathieu Troonbeeckx, Facundo Colidio, Yuma Suzuki, Duckens Nazon, Nelson Balongo.

KV Oostende (OSTN): Fabrice Ondoa, Guillaume Hubert, Bram Castro, Jordy Schelfhout, Jack Hendry, Frederik Jakel, Anton Tanghe, Theo Ndicka-Matam, Ari Skulason, Arthur Theate, Jelle Bataille, Brecht Capon, Toby Sibbick, Kevin Vandendriessche, Maxime D’Arpino, Cameron McGeehan, Francois Marquet, Indy Boonen, Nick Batzner, Andrew Hjulsager, Robbie DHaese, Fashion Sakala, Makhtar Gueye, Sindrit Guri, Marko Kvasina.

