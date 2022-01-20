New Delhi: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman on Thursday lauded the Indian team for their ‘phenomenal’ performance against Ireland in the ongoing ICC Under- 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup despite missing six players including captain and vice-captain, due to COVID-19.Also Read - How 50 Feels...: Sachin Tendulkar's Funny Birthday Wish for Old Friend Goes Viral | See UNSEEN Photos

The BCCI on Wednesday night announced that the India team currently taking part in the Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. Six members out of the 17-member squad were put in isolation and subsequently ruled out of the selection for the Group B clash against Ireland.

However, the Indian team led by Nishant Sindhu put up a spirited performance to thrash Ireland by 174 runs and progress to the quarterfinals of the mega event.

The four-time champions made 307/5 from their 50 overs, thanks to the batting unit coming to the party and then the bowlers did a good job of bowling out Ireland for 133 in 39 overs to be on top of Group B.

NCA head Laxman said Team India showed tremendous character and maturity in their clash against Ireland.

“Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today’s game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can’t say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life,” Laxman tweeted.

India, who have now registered two back to back wins, will next face Uganda. A win in that game would see them secure top spot in Group B of the tournament.